Riding a wave that started when they rose into the top 10 in the national rankings in 2020, the Central Methodist baseball team is preparing to compete in the NAIA World Series for the first time in program history. The Eagles begin play in the double elimination tournament for the National Championship on Saturday night.
"We've just been playing consistent baseball since we took the field in San Antonio," said head coach Nate Breland, referring to the Eagles' season-opener back in February. "I think that's just kind of been led by our seniors and that group of guys that have just kept everything even keel."
The Eagles have relied on a senior core and solid offense to go 46-6 this season. They averaged nearly 8 runs per game en route to a Heart of America Conference Championship before defeating William Carey twice in the NAIA Opening Round to earn their spot in the World Series.
"It was a roller coaster of emotions," said Sergio Macias, who leads CMU with 65 runs batted in this season. "The last out, I saw the ground ball hit to third base, it got so quiet you could hear a pin drop. And then just making that last out and everyone jumping up and down on top of each other... it was just a great moment for everyone."
"I've never been on a team like this before really," added pitcher Mason Schwellenbach.
"I might have had a few tears come in when we won the big game in the Opening Round and it's meant the world to me and my family."
Schwellenbach isn't alone when it comes to emotion this team has inspired. Nate Breland is a former Eagle himself, playing for CMU from 2002 to 2006. Leading his alma mater to the brink of a National Championship has been like a dream. When the Eagles clinched their spot in the World Series, the gravity of the accomplishment truly hit Breland.
"To tell you that there wasn't a tear or two shed once I got home with the family, I'd be lying to you," said Breland. "Being that it's my alma mater it's personal to me and I'm glad to get us here."
But the Eagles are quick to point out that Saturday's game in Lewiston is just the beginning as they try to fulfill the ultimate goal of winning a National Championship.
"Just being here it's a great experience for everyone," said Macias. "The bigger picture is hopefully taking that title back to Fayette."
"CMU's a small institution," said Breland. "We're just trying to do the best we can as players and individual goals. And also keeping the big picture of all the great support we've had."