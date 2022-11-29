CENTRALIA - It was a guys and girls double header in Centralia for some high school hoops Tuesday night. 

The girls tipped off at 5:30 against North Callaway. The Lady Panthers took an early 7-2 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter and never gave that lead up.

Centralia's Girls Basketball defeats North Callaway 47-21.

Centralia dominated the court with their fast break game during the first half, going into the half up 30-17. 

Senior Jozelyn Bostick lead the team with 10 points on the night for a 47-21 victory over North Callaway.

The guys took the court at 7:30 for their matchup against North Callaway. Similar to the girls team, the guys took an early 6-2 lead in the first quarter and didn’t give it up.

Centralia Boys Basketball defeats North Callaway 65-42.

Centralia’s lead scorer on the night was junior Cullen Bennett with 14 points. The Panthers win 65-42. 

The Centralia Panthers defend their home court with big wins from both teams.

 

