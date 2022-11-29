CENTRALIA - It was a guys and girls double header in Centralia for some high school hoops Tuesday night.
The girls tipped off at 5:30 against North Callaway. The Lady Panthers took an early 7-2 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter and never gave that lead up.
Centralia dominated the court with their fast break game during the first half, going into the half up 30-17.
Senior Jozelyn Bostick lead the team with 10 points on the night for a 47-21 victory over North Callaway.
The guys took the court at 7:30 for their matchup against North Callaway. Similar to the girls team, the guys took an early 6-2 lead in the first quarter and didn’t give it up.
Centralia’s lead scorer on the night was junior Cullen Bennett with 14 points. The Panthers win 65-42.
The Centralia Panthers defend their home court with big wins from both teams.