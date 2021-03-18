KANSAS CITY- In need of help up front to protect Patrick Mahomes the Kansas City Chiefs officially signed veteran offensive linemen Kyle Long and Joe Thune on Thursday. The deals had been previously reported by multiple media outlets but did not become solidified until after NFL free agency officially began on Wednesday afternoon.
Thune comes to the Chiefs after starting every game of his NFL career over 5 seasons with the New England Patriots. He is one of the least penalized offensive linemen in the NFL during that span (2016-2020). Thune has also only allowed 7.5 sacks in his five season career. He said on Wednesday that the atmosphere he saw at Arrowhead and potential of the Chiefs offense pushed him to sign with Kansas City.
“Just watching from the side, such an explosive offense. Never out of the game, never out of the fight, always got a chance, can score from anywhere on the field it seems," said Thune. "It’s just a very potent, dangerous offense."
He was a third round pick of the Patriots in 2016 and started the first four years at guard before moving to tackle in 2020. Thune said on Thursday it is still uncertain where he will play on the Chiefs offensive linel
"I just want to help the team wherever I can, in any capacity. I just want to contribute to winning, and that’s really my main thing, so wherever that is, that’s fine with me.”
Kyle Long is coming out of semi-retirement to join the Chiefs. Long stepped away from the game after an injury-riddled pair of seasons in 2018 and 2019 with Chicago, later saying on social media that he "was fired". Long only played in 12 games combined during 2018 and 2019 and totaled just 29 games during his final four seasons. He was a Pro-Bowl selection his first three years with the Bears from 2013 to 2015 after Chicago drafted him 20th overall in 2013.
Long says he feels good and is ready to return to football after suffering injuries to his labrum, shoulder, foot, ankle and triceps.
"It was an opportunity for me to regain physical, mental, emotional composure, get my feet back under me," said Long. "I knew right away when I was let go in Chicago, I would be back and I needed to do everything in my power to get myself back to where I knew I could come in and play the level of football I know I can play.”
Long said in addition to working with former Bears All-Pro offensive lineman Olin Kreutz he's been training in Scottsdale, AZ and working to add size to his frame after dropping to 270 pounds.
"I understand what it takes to play in this game and have success and not relative success," added Long. "I know what it was going to take and I was willing to do the work and now I got a second opportunity here.”
The Chiefs embarked on a remodel of the offensive line this offseason after releasing veterans Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher last week. Kansas City also plans to welcome back Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who started 57 games on the Chiefs offensive line from 2015-2019 but opted out of the 2020 season to use his medical degree to help COVID-19 patients in his home country of Canada.