KANSAS CITY — The Chiefs-Raiders rivalry gets some added kick this week when the long-time AFC West rivals meet for the second time this season on Sunday in Las Vegas. When the Raiders edged the Chiefs in October they took a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium in their team bus, something that got the attention of the usually unflappable Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.
“Well, listen, they won the game, so they can do anything they want to do if they end up winning the game," said Reid on Monday. "That’s not our style, but we’ll get ourselves back, ready to play, and that’s where we’re at.”
The loss to Las Vegas back on October 11th remains the lone blemish on Kansas City's record this season. Despite the intrigue of the Raiders' victory lap that day the Chiefs remain focused an important game against a division rival as start quarterback Patrick Mahomes brushed off any suggestion of revenge at his weekly press conference on Wednesday.
"They came out and won the football game, so we’ll have to do a better job of that this time, know that we’re playing against a good opponent, and know that we’re going to have to give our best shot if we want to come out with a win," said Mahomes.
“I think any time you lose to anyone, the next time you play them, you want to win the football game," Mahomes continued. "In this league, when you’re in the same division, you get that opportunity. We’re excited for it and we’ll be ready to go, I promise you that.”
Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is new to the rivalry, which dates back to the early days of the American Football League. But he's learning quickly.
“The intensity is going to be there, and it’s not just through us, but it’s just through the NFL world," said Edwards-Helaire. "So, just ultimately, we are coming in and coming in to compete, correct the things that we need to correct, and go out and compete and try to win the game.”
The Chiefs and Raiders kick off at 7:20 pm on Sunday night on NBC's Sunday Night Football. You can watch coverage of the game on KOMU 8 starting with "Football Night in America" at 6 pm.