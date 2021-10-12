KANSAS CITY- After suffering their third defeat in 5 weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs lost a key player to the injury list as well.
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a knee injury and had to leave the game against the Buffalo Bills.
Edwards-Helaire will be out at least for the next three games after being placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. His earliest possible return game would be in week nine against the Green Bay Packers.
Edwards-Helaire leads the Chiefs in rushing yards through the first five games this season with 65 carries and just over 300 yards. The Chiefs will now look to either Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon to fill in for Edwards-Helaire.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce also picked up injuries in the game. Guard Joe Thuney wasn't able to escape injury-free during the game either. Thuney suffered a fractured hand in the loss to Buffalo.