KANSAS CITY- The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the brain trust of their Super Bowl winner on Monday with contract extensions for Head Coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach. The team did not disclose the terms of the new contracts.
Reid joined the Chiefs as Head Coach in 2013 and has compiled a record of 85-36 over 8 seasons. He has taken the Chiefs to the playoffs six times in his tenure and recently passed Curly Lambeau on the NFL's all-time wins list.
"Aside from winning the Super Bowl, one of my favorite moments last season was being able to be a part of bringing the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to the family," said Reid in a press release.
"I'm grateful for our players, my coaching staff, our support staff and our great fans. My family and I love living in Kansas City, and I look forward to continuing my career here."
The architect of much of the Chiefs roster that won the club's second Super Bowl last season also earned a new contract. Brett Veach came on board along with Reid 8 years ago and has helped lead the team to much of its recent success from the front office. Veach, 42, became the second youngest GM in league history to win a Super Bowl last season. He then negotiated several player contracts in the offseason to help secure the core of Kansas City's Super Bowl team for years to come including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.
"His creativity, along with personal connection to our players and staff, has helped build a championship roster," said Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt. "He has had an impressive start to his career as a GM, and I know he'll continue his aggressive approach that has consistently improved the talent of the Chiefs."
The Chiefs are 8-1 on the 2020 season and had a bye last week. The will face the only team to defeat them this season on Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Raiders in Las Vegas Sunday. You can watch the game on NBC's Sunday Night Football starting at 7:20 pm on KOMU 8.