The Chiefs answered a few questions on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Round 2 started with the selection of Western Michigan wide receiver, Skyy Moore with the No. 54 pick.
The 5-foot 9-inch, 195 pounder gives the Chiefs speed, as he ran a 4.41 at the NFL combine.
At Western Michigan, Moore led all major college receivers last season with 23 catches and 433 yards on slant routes.
Moore had multiple All-MAC sections in his career as a Mustang.
He will be looked upon to aid a receiving core that was hit hard this off-season.
With No. 62 pick, the Chiefs stocked up on another defensive player as they selected Bryan Cook, a safety out of Cincinatti.
In 2021-22, Cook was a team captain on college football's best secondary,
He logged 78 tackles, 35 stops, and 2 interceptions, earning an All-AAC First Team selection as well as leading the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff appearance.
Leo Chenal, a linebacker out of Wisconsin was selected with the No. 103 to round out the night.
Last season, Chenal finished among the national leaders in tackles with 18.5 for loss, He added 8 sacks and led the Badgers with 115 tackles and two forced fumbles
He earned a second team Associated Press All-American selection and Big Ten Conference Linebacker of the Year honors.
The final day of the 2022 NFL Draft will begin Saturday at noon for the fourth through seventh round picks.