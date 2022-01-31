Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took responsibility for the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in his end-of-season press conference.
Reid said that his team's second half performance wasn't up to par, and that the Chiefs will work to improve that in the offseason.
"It’s my responsibility that we do better. We didn’t do that. So, we’ll spend the offseason here getting things worked out, whether it’s schemes or whether it’s the roster. Whatever it might be, we’ll hit that evaluation period here coming up now," Reid said.
Reid said there was no "fatal flaw" in his team this year, again blaming the loss on poor second half play.
"We ended up not doing as well as we wanted to in the second half of that game. First half, it was pretty good football and in the second half offensively we didn’t score any points and defensively we allowed them to score some points. That’s not a good combination especially in a playoff game like that," he said.
Reid addressed the possibility of changes to his coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is regularly mentioned as a candidate for head coaching openings.
"I’m sure there will be other guys that have opportunities. It just depends. Every year is a little different, but we’ll just see how that goes as the next few days take place. Not all the head coaches are hired in this league right now, so you don’t know where all that’s going," Reid said.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the key to several big games for the Chiefs. Reid said this season represented big progress for his young quarterback.
“I thought he was way more patient this year. Only because he had to be with the different looks we were seeing. I think this was a great year for him career wise. I think he worked his way through maybe some obstacles and turned them into good football," Reid said.
Mahomes and the Chiefs lost to Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals in overtime on Sunday. Reid spoke highly of Burrow after Sunday's battle between two of the league's best young quarterbacks.
"We’re very lucky to have Patrick and I’m glad he and Joe Burrow are like a couple months difference in age. We don’t think of it that way because Joe is new in the league and Patrick’s been in for a while, but they’re very close in age. We’re lucky to have [Mahomes] here.”
Despite Mahomes' rough second half, Reid offered praise for his quarterback's record.
“I think he was one half away from going to his third Super Bowl in a row, and that’s pretty impressive," Reid said.
One reporter asked Reid, 63, if he intended to return to the sidelines next year. He indicated he plans on returning.
“Yeah I think so. That’s the way I’m looking at it.”
The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 13.