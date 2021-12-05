The Chiefs held a narrow lead in the AFC West headed into this week. All three other divisional opponents are 6-5, while the Chiefs are 7-4.
Kansas City rides a four-game winning streak headed into Sunday night. The Chiefs are also riding high in their Broncos matchups, on an 11-game winning streak dating back to 2015.
The Chiefs are utilizing its improved defensive unit. They've allowed less than 12 points per game during the four-game winning streak.
The Broncos will face off the Chiefs for the first time this season. It is also a first time for quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Patrick Mahomes in a division game.
The two quarterbacks matched up last season with Bridgewater on the Panthers. The Chiefs prevailed over the Carolina in a shootout, 33-31.
Mahomes continues to perform at a high level. He is top five in the league in passing yards with 3200 and third in passing touchdowns with 25 this year.
Bridgewater has been efficient enough for the Broncos, passing for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first year for Denver.
Bridgewater will be without running back Melvin Gordon, who is out with a shoulder and hip injuries. The Chiefs are well rested, going into this matchup after its bye week.
This matchup, along with the one later this season are crucial to deciding who will reign the AFC West in 2021. The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. and is available to watch on KOMU 8.