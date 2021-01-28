The Chiefs have made it to back-to-back Super Bowls, but just like everything else, it'll look a little different due to the pandemic. The Chiefs won't travel to Tampa until the day before the game and there will be added COVID precautions.
"The league has done a nice job of just increasing the different things they’ve asked us to do to make sure that we keep ourselves safe, so we’re rolling with that,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said.
Chiefs players admit that it just doesn't feel like last year. "It’s definitely a little different compared to last year," said Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "It’s a little different but at the same time, it’s just a football game at the end of the day and you have to make sure you’re ready to go no matter when it is."
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill said, "It kind of sucks that all of the fun gets taken out of it, the media, walking on stage, meeting different people. But at the end of the day, it’s still football. We’re going to go down there and just play ball."
Defensive Back Tyrann Mathieu tried to take everything in last year, including his media obligations. "At the end of the day, it’s all about football though," said Mathieu. "You can’t let this week or next distract you from the primary goal and that’s to be ready for Super Bowl Sunday.”
Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, Feb. 7 with a 5:30pm kickoff.