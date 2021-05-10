Sean Culkin catches a pass

Tight end Sean Culkin catches a pass Friday during pregame warmups before Missouri's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

The Kansas City Chiefs released former Mizzou tight end Sean Culkin on Monday, per the NFL's official Transaction Report.  Culkin was one of three players released or waived by the Chiefs on Monday including former St. Louis Battlehawks XFL player QB Jordan Ta'amu.

Culkin grabbed headlines on April 22nd when he declared on social media that he would convert his entire 2021 salary to bitcoin.  Culkin stood to make just under a million dollars had he made the Chiefs roster. 

Culkin has played parts of four NFL seasons, mostly with the Los Angeles Chargers where he peaked in 2017, starting 10 of 13 games and making one of his 2 career NFL receptions.  He played in just one game in 2020 for the Baltimore Ravens.

Missouri tight end Sean Culkin celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of the game against Arkansas State on Saturday.

Culkin received his finance degree from Mizzou in 2016 after playing four seasons in a Tiger uniform from 2012 to 2016.

