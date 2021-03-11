KANSAS CITY- The Kansas City Chiefs released a pair of veteran offensive linemen who were key pieces to their back to back Super Bowl appearances in Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher. The team announced the moves in a press release on Thursday morning.
Fisher was the number 1 overall draft pick in 2013. He spent 8 seasons in Kansas City, starting 113 of 117 games including 11 playoff games. Fisher made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2020.
Schwartz battled injuries in 2020 and missed the majority of the season. He had back surgery in the offseason. Schwartz was durable before the back injury, starting 134 straight games to start his career, including 70 with the Chiefs before he was placed on injured reserve in Week 7 this past season.
“I’d like to thank Eric and Mitch for all of their contributions over the years,” Head Coach Andy Reid said in a press release. “Every day both of these men came to work with the right attitude, ready to grind, both on the field and in the classroom. These guys are both dirty tough, but beyond that, they’re good people and I enjoyed coaching them. I wish them the best as they continue their careers.”