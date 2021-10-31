Frustration for the Chiefs have boiled over ahead of their nationally televised matchup with the New York Giants.
Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens and safety Tyrann Mathieu posted comments earlier this week on Instagram regarding the Chiefs' fan base.
Mathieu wrote that, "this might be one of the most toxic fan bases in all sports," on Hitchens Instagram page.
Hitchens stated how Chiefs fans would "never be satisfied." The four-year Chief has be a part of back-to-back AFC titles and three straight AFC Championship appearances.
Mathieu apolagized at his press conference on Saturday but frustration with the start of the season is evident in Kansas City.
The Chiefs are currently 3-4 and tied for last in the division going into this week. The one-win Giants could be a stepping stone for the Chiefs to get past their struggles.
With Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback, the Chiefs have never been in this situation.
The Chiefs defensive unit will have an easier workload with some Giants injuries. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is out with his ongoing ankle injury.
Giants wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney are all dealing with leg injuries. Golladay is out with a knee injury, while Toney and Sterling were limited in practice and listed as questionable.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will have more limited options on the road at Arrowhead Stadium.
This game could help relieve tension between the players and fans. While also being a building block for Kansas City moving forward this season.
The game begins at 7:15 p.m. Monday on ESPN.