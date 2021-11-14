The AFC West is in a 4-way stand off halfway through the season. The Chargers and Raiders sit atop at 5-3, while the Broncos and Chiefs are at 5-4.
The Chiefs travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on their arch-rival Raiders. Kansas City has never lost in the Raiders new home since their first game there in 2020.
The two split their season series one win apiece last season, both games a one possession game. With all four teams in the AFC West all within a game of each other, every division matchup holds significance.
Overall, the Chiefs have dominated this divisional matchup in recent years. Winning 12 of the last 16 games against their top rival, the Chiefs have held dominance over the Raiders.
The Chiefs have been fairly dominant in winning the division with head coach Andy Reid. Kansas City has won the AFC West for five straight seasons.
Midway through the season, this matchup could be an indicator of who could take the AFC West this year.
The Chiefs offensive has struggled in the last few weeks. The Patrick Mahomes' led unit has averaged 10 points in their last three games.
Luckily, the Chiefs have at least been winning more recently, winning three of their last four. The Chiefs defense has improved from the beginning stages of the season.
The Chiefs allowed 32.6 points per game in the first five games of the season. The defense has only allowed 10 points in the last four games.
Rookie linebacker Nick Bolton from Mizzou has been a great addition to their defense. Bolton leads the Chiefs with 71 combined tackles.
Former Missouri Tiger Tyree Gillespie will be out for the Raiders with a hamstring injury. Gillespie was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The game will begin at 7:15, followed by KOMU 8 News and Sports Extra with Ben Arnet.