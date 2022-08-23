KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans for the largest Red Friday celebration in team history.
Red Friday honors the long-standing tradition of selling team-themed commemorative items around the city to raise money for local charities that was started by Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt and the Chiefs Red Coaters.
This year's celebration is scheduled for September 9th, the Friday before the Chiefs' home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs and Chargers are set to face off on Thursday Night Football, September 15th.
There are several events that Chiefs fans can take part of to celebrate Red Friday and the beginning of the season.
- Red Friday Run presented by GEHA – Friday, September 9
- Game Day Experience at KC Live! In the Power & Light District – Sunday, September 11
- Ballpark Village Game Day Experience in St. Louis – Sunday, September 11
If you're headed to the Game Day Experience at KC LIVE! you might see the Chiefs' drum-line, the "Chiefs' Rumble".
The Chiefs will sell a limited-edition Chiefs Kingdom flag for a minimum donation of $5 at more than 135 Kansas City and St. Joseph-area McDonald's restaurants. Net proceeds will again benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. In addition to McDonald's, flags will be available at Kansas City-area Hy-Vee locations and at street corners and other public locations throughout the Kansas City area.
Fans who don't live in Kansas City and St. Joseph can purchase a flag beginning on Friday, September 9 on shop.chiefs.com for $10 with net proceeds from online sales also benefiting RMHC-KC.
A complete map of flag sale locations is available at www.chiefs.com/redfriday/.
"Red Friday continues to be one of the most unique events on our calendar and is a powerful way for Chiefs Kingdom to rally around a great cause – supporting the families who are served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City," Chiefs EVP and CMO Lara Krug said.
Over the past eight years, the sale of Red Friday flags has raised more than $3.5 million to help Ronald McDonald House-Kansas City continue its mission.
The Chiefs visit the Arizona Cardinals on September 11th at 3:25 pm CT to kick off their regular season.