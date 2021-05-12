The Kansas City Chiefs released their 2021 schedule on Wednesday evening and the two-time defending AFC Champions will be featured three times on NBC's Sunday Night Football on KOMU-8.
The Chiefs kick off the season at home agains the Cleveland Browns on Sunday September 8th. Kansas City makes its first of those three appearances on SNF in Week 2 when the Chiefs take on the Ravens in Baltimore. The Chiefs will also host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football on Sunday October 10th and travel to Las Vegas to face the rival Raiders on SNF on Sunday November 14th.
Kansas City plays a total of five nationally televised games in 2021. The Chiefs hope to make it to their third straight Super Bowl which will air exclusively on NBC and KOMU-8 on Sunday February 13, 2022 from Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.