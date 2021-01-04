KANSAS CITY- As Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy entertains interviews and inqueries from teams across the NFL with head coaching vacancies, the Chiefs are doing everything they can to help the process. Bieniemy has been credited for much of the offensive success in Kansas City in recent seasons and has drawn attention from suitors dating back to last off-season.
"He’s got a couple, three different things that he’s looking at, and there might be more as the day goes on," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Monday.
"But he’ll take care of business today with a couple of them and then move on with the remainders. He’s got a couple, three days here to deal with them before we actually practice on Thursday. So, it’s a good time to get that done."
ESPN reports that Bieniemy is a candidate for the head coach openings in Detroit, Atlanta and with the New York Jets.
Reid advocated for his top offensive assistant to get an opportunity as a head coach.
"I think he’s top-notch," said Reid. "At the risk of being redundant, I have not seen many guys that are as great a leader as he is of men. And in this business, that’s huge."
"You’re never going to have to worry about Eric Bieniemy, never—on the field, off the field. He’s going to be honest with you and straightforward, and then he knows the offense."
The Chiefs are off for much of this week after earning the AFC's lone playoff bye thanks to their 14-2 record in the regular season. They will report back to practice later this week in anticipation of their Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend.