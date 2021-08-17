CLINTON — The Clinton High School varsity football team will not participate in the 2021 season.
The decision comes due to the lack of an adequate number of varsity level players, concerns for physical safety of athletes and the need to restart a program that lost 31 varsity games in a row, according to a Facebook post.
Since the football team is not participating in the season, it is withdrawing from the Class 3 District and State competitions.
Clinton High School will only participate in JV level football for the upcoming season.
The goal of this season is to spend a year developing a team of primarily young players to more appropriately compete at the varsity level in the near future.
The cheerleaders, dance team and band will still perform and showcase their talents at JV games, despite the decision.
Any questions or concerns can be directed to Alex Johnson, Clinton District Activities Director at ajohnson@clintoncardinals.org.