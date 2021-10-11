KANSAS CITY- After a loss in Arrowhead, the Chiefs are walking out with more than bruised egos.
On Monday Ian Rapoport tweeted that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain. Per Rapoport, he will miss a "few weeks."
#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain and is out for a few weeks, sources say. While he’ll miss time, not quite as bad as it appeared last night.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021
Edwards- Helaire sustained the injury during the third quarter of the game.
Edwards-Helaire joins an existing group of injured for the Chiefs. Tyreek Hill sustained a knee injury, but is not expected to miss time and left guard Joe Thuney fractured his hand, but played through it.
Defensive End Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward also missed the game on Sunday for different injuries.
The Chiefs currently sit in 4th place in the AFC West, and are set to head to head to Washington to play the Football team on Sunday, Oct. 17.