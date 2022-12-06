COLUMBIA – The Columbia College men's basketball team (9-4) took down College of the Ozarks (5-10) in an 85-64 non-conference win Tuesday night.
Early in the first half, the Cougars and the Bobcats battled for the lead. The Cougars started with a 5-0 run, answered by a 6-0 run from the Bobcats to take their first lead of the game at 12-11.
The early back-and-forth action didn’t stop Columbia College from taking a double-digit lead before halftime. At the half, the Cougars lead by 24 points with a score of 43-19.
Columbia’s Collin Parker lead the half in scoring with 17 points. He ended the game with an overall high of 21 points.
The back-to-back AMC player of the week, Columbia's Tony Burks, wasn't far behind with 15 points, and their teammate Trendon Tisdale (14) also hit double-digits.
The team remains undefeated at The Arena of Southwell Complex. The Cougar's 85-64 win over the Bobcats improved their record at home to 8-0 this season.
Columbia College will host Webster University on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. to defend its undefeated record at the Arena of Southwell Complex.