COLUMBIA - The Columbia College men's and women's soccer teams both advanced in the NAIA tournament on Thursday.
The 10th ranked men's team took down Point University (Georgia) by a final of 3-0 at R. Marvin Owens Field.
Nathan Durdle, Jackson Schrum and Logan Mangrum had goals for the Cougars on Thursday afternoon.
They advance to face Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky) at home on Saturday at noon.
The 13th ranked women's team beat the 23rd ranked Jamestown by a score of 5-2.
Macie Lewis scored twice for the Cougars on Thursday morning. Grace Winegar, Jewel Morelan and Maddy Schrader tacked on the other three goals of the game.
They will face Central Methodist at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Battle High School.