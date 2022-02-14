COLUMBIA - Two Columbia College softball players were honored with weekly player awards from the American Midwest Conference for their performances last week for the Cougars.
Ella Schouten, a Rock Bridge High School graduate, was named the AMC Softball Pitcher of the Week for the week ending Sunday, Feb. 13. The freshman recorded 12 strikeouts in 12.3 innings in the NAIA Winter Invitational. Her performances earned 2 wins for the Cougars, while she allowed only 2 hits and 2 runs.
Meanwhile, sophomore Athena Wheeler took home the honors for AMC Softball Player of the Week. The former Hickman Kewpie collected 6 hits, 3 RBIs and a home run during the NAIA Winter Invitational.
The Columbia Cougars currently hold a record of 3-2. The Cougs will have more tournament action this weekend, playing four games in the USAO Invitational in Chickasha, Oklahoma.