COLUMBIA − Columbia College has been selected to host the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross Country Championships in 2024, 2027 and 2030.
Both the men's and women's national championships will be held at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course, located on the south side of Columbia. The course opened in September 2019 and just hosted the SEC Cross Country Championships during Halloween weekend.
"It is truly a special opportunity to host this Championship on our home course, and it will be an experience our student-athletes will never forget," James Arnold, director of athletics at Columbia College, said. "We are thrilled to welcome teams from around the country to Columbia and facilitate a first-class event for everyone involved."
The Columbia Sports Commission and the city of Columbia will serve as partners. The sports commission says it's expected to bring in nearly $900,000.
Nearly 75 teams and over 600 racers will come to Columbia each year, according to a news release. Vancouver, Washington hosted the 2019 championship, while the average team stay was four days and over 2,000 hotel rooms were used.
"Tourism is one of our community's most vital industries, and it has been hit exceptionally hard this year," Amy Schneider, director of the Columbia Visitor's Bureau, said. "This event will bring thousands of people to our destination to stay in our hotels, dine in our restaurants, and shop in our stores. These contributions to our local economy support local businesses and jobs here in Columbia."
The 2024 event will take place on Nov. 22, with the dates for the 2027 and 2030 championships to be announced later.