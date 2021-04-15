COLUMBIA - The Columbia Cougars' 1-0 win over Kansas-Wesleyan on Thursday allows advanced the Cougars to round two of the NAIA Women's Soccer Tournament.
Opening rounds of the three-day tournament began today as 40 teams took the field at ten college campuses across the country. The Cougars played at home in a scoreless game that came down to penalty kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Victoria Heus saved three PK's in a row. Junior Mallory Holzer came in to score the game-winning goal, giving the Cougars the victory over Kansas-Wesleyan.
Columbia will play at home on Saturday in round two of the NAIA National Tournament. With a win the Cougars would advance to the final site of the championship in Foley, Alabama starting on April 27th.