COLUMBIA- The Columbia College softball team tied a school record with their 28th straight win and advanced to the semi-finals of the AMC Tournament with a 7-4 win over Williams Woods on Thursday afternoon.
Lexi Dickerson picked up her second win in as many days in the circle, striking out 10 Owls in a complete game. William Woods got to Dickerson early, scoring in the first inning on a Cougar throwing error. But Columbia College tied the game in the bottom of the inning and never looked back, scoring the game's next 5 runs.
Skyler Kauble led the way offensively for Columbia driving in a pair of runs.
The victory was the Cougars' 20th against an AMC opponent this season after they went undefeated in conference play in the regular season and opened the Tournament with a win over Stephens College on Wednesday.
Columbia advances to face Central Baptist on Friday at 10 am at Antimi Fields. The AMC Tournament is double-elimination so if the Cougars lose the can remain in the field by winning a 2 pm game on Friday. The Championship game is Saturday.