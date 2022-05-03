COLUMBIA - Columbia College shut out St. Louis Pharmacy Tuesday morning by a score of 8-0. The Cougars haven't lost since March 25 and Tuesday's win marks 19 straight wins. They advanced to the second round of the AMC Tournament with the victory.
Lexi Dickerson got the start on the mound for Columbia College. She pitched a complete game striking out 8 while only giving up 3 hits.
The Cougars got most of their damage done in third, scoring 6 runs in the inning. Athena Miller started the inning with a 2-run home run to put the score at 3-0. She went 1-2 on the day with 2 RBIs. Mackenize Kasarda also had a big game going 2-3 with 3 RBIs and a walk.
The Cougars will look to continue their win streak Wednesday at home against Hannibal-LaGrange. First pitch is scheduled for noon.