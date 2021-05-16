COLUMBIA - A lot of all-time great teams go on long streaks.
The Cleveland Indians, for instance, winning 22-straight in 2017, or the Golden State Warriors going 28 games without a loss, but the latest to join the ranks?The Columbia College Cougars winning a program record 30-straight games and securing their second-straight American Midwest Conference title.
"I don't think this team has been focused on 'Oh, we have to win this game!'" senior pitcher Lexi Dickerson said. "We just kind of think that losing's not an option for us."
Dickerson received AMC pitcher of the year in early May before leading the Cougars through the winners bracket of the AMC tournament in the circle.
She said the team's mentality is just to win and everything else is a bonus.
"We're just here to win," Dickerson said. "After that, we're like 'oh yeah, we won 30 in a row now'... all this other stuff that comes along with it is just great."
The Cougars are led by a face that's been with the program for a long time. Head softball coach Wendy Spratt has coached the Cougars softball team for 25 years and believes this squad has something none of the others did: a greater appreciation for playing the game.
"We started this run last year before we got shut down for COVID," Spratt said. "Our players chose to work hard during that down time. There's a much greater appreciation for softball and the opportunity to play. I think all of those things have motivated us and we're ready to go!"
The Cougars 2019-20 season began on a high note, beating the University of Science and Arts (Okla.) to begin the season and finishing 12-2 before the pandemic shut the team down.
Around this time last year, the postseason should've been ongoing. Instead, most players had to meet over zoom.
"After you get over the shock and disappointment of it, you go to work and get ready for the next year," Spratt said. "Our players chose to work hard during that down time and it's really showed this season during the spring."
Even the players themselves look back and believe that the adversity prepared them for the moment they face today.
"The difference with this year to years past is that this year any game could be our last," junior catcher Mackenzie Kasarda said. "We've been playing every game like it could be our last and we don't want our last to be until like the beginning of June."
Columbia walks into the tournament in familiar territory, making an appearance in the tournament five times in the last ten years. However, they know coming into the NAIA tournament is no easy task.
"We've gotten to the point in the season where every team we face is going to be good," Dickerson said. "They're here for a reason, we're here for a reason."
The Cougars have never won a NAIA Softball National Championship, coming within just one game of a national title, losing to the University of Sciences and Arts (Okla.) in the national title game in the 2017-2018 NAIA World Series.
"During the conference tournament, the mantra was 'one game at a time'," Spratt said. "If you're in the winners bracket, it's one game at a time... Obviously that first win is good, but we want to win where we're only playing that one game all the way through."
The Cougars are one of ten host sites in the tournament and get set to take on Mount Mercy, Iowa (33-14) with a chance to go to the NAIA World Series for the first time since making the title game in 2018.