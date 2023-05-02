COLUMBIA - The American Midwest Conference (AMC) softball tournament kicked off on Tuesday afternoon at the Antimi Sports Complex in Columbia.
Columbia College took on William Woods in the first round of action.
Both clubs struggled early as it was a pitcher's duel through three innings. That is when Bailey Merritt beat out a chopper for Columbia College after an errant throw from second base. That put the Cougars on the board 1-0.
Fast forward to the fourth inning, and the bats really started going for Columbia College. Emily King, the former Hickman Kewpie, lined one into the gap in left center driving home Merritt from second.
Sophia Angel followed suit in the fourth with a grounder through the infield, driving another run home for the Cougars.
Columbia College won this one 4-1. They will play Cottey College on Wednesday.