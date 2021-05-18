COLUMBIA- The Columbia College softball team entered the NAIA Tournament on Monday riding a 30 game winning streak.  A day later, with their winning streak snapped and fighting their way from the loser's bracket, the Cougars saw their season come to an end.  IU-Southeast's Erin Templeman launched a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 8th inning at Battle High School on Tuesday afternoon to end Columbia's season.

The Cougars had won earlier in the day in a 12 inning marathon to keep their season alive.  Columbia celebrated a walk-off homer of their own from Karolina Ardova to defeat Marian (IN) and set up the match-up with IU-Southeast. 

But Columbia's offense was stymied by Brooklyn Gibbs, who threw 8 shut-out innings, striking out 5 Cougars.  Alyssa Roll pitched a gem for Columbia.  The game-winning homer was one of just two hits she allowed in 7 innings.  

Columbia College finishes the season with a 35-7 record.  The Cougars had set a school record with 30 consecutive wins before Monday's loss to Mount Mercy University from Iowa in 8 innings.  All three of Columbia's NAIA Tournament games went to extra innings.

