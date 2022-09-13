COLUMBIA - Columbia College swept Tabor College 3 sets to zero in Tuesday night's matchup.
It was back-to-back points in the first set until Columbia College took a 15-12 lead and Tabor College called a timeout to stop the Cougar point streak from extending. The block from Luisa Ferreria would put the Cougars up 18-12 and they would go on to win the set 25-14.
The Cougars didn't look back from there. They quickly took a 14-7 lead in the second set and would go on to win that set 25-16.
The Cougars had one more set to win, but the Blue Jays would make them fight for it. They exchanged points back and forth until the score was 10-9 and the Cougars would call a timeout to stop the Blue Jays momentum.
It would work as the Cougars would score the next 4 points in a row extending the lead 14-9 with help blocking from Columbia College’s Danielle Prior.
Then a kill from Beyza Bektasoglu would seal the 25-17 win for the Cougars.
Columbia College would move to 5-7 on the season and play next Friday, September 16th against the University of Saint Mary in Ottawa, Kansas.