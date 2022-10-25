COLUMBIA - Columbia College took on Harris-Stowe for their last regular season home match.
The Cougars came out strong wasting no time getting ahead. The Cougars led 16-7 in the first match after a pass from Luisa Ferreira to Abby Massengill for the kill.
Later in the first set another pass from Ferreira to Sude Gundogan sets up another kill for the Cougars and they take the first set 25-12. Ferreira had 15 assists on the night.
In the second set the Cougars continued dominating and at one point led the set 22-7. They went on to win that set 25-8.
In the third set Harris-Stowe kept it close, but lost 25-16.
It's Columbia College's 20th win of the season, remaining perfect in conference play.
The Cougars are back in action this Friday, October 28th in Batesville, Arkansas taking on Lyon College.