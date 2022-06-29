Jordan Chavis tears up while watching tribute to Pingeton

COLUMBIA- Former Mizzou sharp-shooter Jordan Chavis is returning to Columbia as a member of the Columbia College women's basketball team's coaching staff, the school announced on Wednesday. Chavis will be an assistant coach for the program working under head coach and CC Director of Athletics James Arnold.

"I am thrilled to be adding Jordan to our program," Arnold said in a news release. "She stood out quickly in the interview process and as time went along it become obvious she was the right fit. Jordan's experiences, knowledge, and expertise will be a huge asset for our ladies."

Chavis played two years of professional basketball in Europe after a solid four year career at Missouri.  She averaged 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game for Missouri from 2016 to 2020, including a career year as a senior when Chavis shot 42% from 3 point range.  Chavis has been getting coaching experience in recent years by working with the Kingdom Hoops AAU program in Des Moines, IA.

"I'm more than excited to become part of the Columbia College family," Chavis said in a news release. "The staff matches the intensity and togetherness that I have carried with me throughout my basketball career. I can't wait to get started and provide whatever is needed to help this program continue to grow."

