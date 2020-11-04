COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Cougars won the contest 72-61 at their home Southwell Complex in a sloppy game that saw 47 total turnovers.
FINAL 72-61 !!!! Successful season opener in the books 💯📚 pic.twitter.com/7abs6AzFwb— Columbia College WBB (@CCCougarsWBB) November 5, 2020
The scoring was balanced for Columbia College, with all five starters scoring seven or more points and three reaching the double digits. Mallory Shetley led the team with 15 points, including a driving layup at the end of the first half that gave the Cougars a 43 to 32 lead into the break.
Columbia College had trouble hanging on to the ball at times, racking up 23 turnovers and allowing Benedictine to collect 13 steals. However, they still managed to win the turnover battle by forcing Benedictine to cough up the ball 24 times.
No one can attend Columbia College home games, but the school filled the stands with cardboard cutouts bought by fans. Selling the bleacher space for the cutouts helped the athletic department salvage $1500 on the season in place of regular ticket revenue the school will lose because of COVID-19.
The Cougars' stay at Southwell for their next game against the William Penn Statesmen on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.