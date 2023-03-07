Columbia College women's basketball primed for national tournament run

COLUMBIA - After winning the regular season title, the AMC conference championship, and riding a 14-game winning streak, the Columbia Cougars women's basketball team is ready to make a national tournament run.
🏀 Back to back AMC Conference Champions. 34-4 in AMC games through two seasons.6-0 in AMC tournament play. Columbia women's basketball has dominated the AMC. pic.twitter.com/Iw7XeDX1Fl— Columbia Cougars (@ColumbiaCougars) February 28, 2023
Before their first round match against Concordia University on Tuesday, let's rewind it back to the beginning of the season. The Cougars had recently won the AMC championship under coach Taylor Possail to secure a spot in the NAIA tournament.
However, the team lost in the opening round, leaving Possail with a tough decision that he had been considering that season: resigning as head coach after a successful five years, with a 123-31 record.
This set up Athletic Director James Arnold to take the coaching helm, a change that typically brings some worries.
"We got really worried about, you know, this day in age with the transfer portal and how easy it is to transfer," Arnold said. "We had this great nucleus of young people that we didn't want to lose."
It led to the school choosing a familiar face in Arnold.
"There's not a lot of things in this world I know how to do, but coaching women's basketball is one of them," Arnold said. "So we felt like it would be a good fit. We communicated it early during a bye week for the ladies, and while they didn't know me a ton, I wasn't a complete stranger."
Arnold says familiarity eased the tension that could come with a coaching change. He credits his players' maturity in dealing with that situation. Now it was up to Arnold to continue Possail's success.
"We acknowledged what they did well and that we wanted to take that with us," Arnold said. "They had so many returning faces, so many key players that had significant success the last few years with Coach P."
That is why Arnold met with the team one-on-one to discuss what was "non-negotiable," the things in the program that both coaches and players wanted to keep. Arnold says he and Possail had many similarities in that regard.
That process and transition made things easier for the program. However, Arnold brought a new team mantra to the program, #PULLIT. That style of play led the Cougars to be one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country.
#PULLIT https://t.co/OkWyisOL0G— James Arnold (@ADCoachArnoldCC) January 29, 2023
"I'm a big believer that if you take shots, the rebounders know exactly when shots are going to go up," Arnold said. "We also knew that we had some kids that can really shoot it at a high level, and so, getting them to understand that a shot up is almost a pass to your teammate."
As a team, the Cougars led their conference with 254 three-pointers in the regular season, 51 more shots than the closest team. The statistic also ranks them 13 out of 236 teams nationally.
Each three the Cougars made contributed toward a great cause.
For four seasons, the Downtown Appliance Home Center has donated $3 to the American Cancer Society for every three made for both the men's and women's basketball programs at Columbia College. This year, the teams raised $1,341.
"When you have great community partnerships, and we're blessed to be in this community of Columbia," Arnold said. "Knowing full well that what we love to do, what we thrive on, and getting shots up also has this other benefit. It's just a beautiful thing."
It's also something that has made a difference to some of the team's best shooters − specifically junior guard Allison Stiers.
"Cancer has greatly affected my family's life. My dad's sister passed away when she was really young, and a lot of people say that I play like her," Stiers said. "So just being able to give back to a cause like that for people that need that kind of money is just really awesome that we're able to do that by just shooting threes."
Another junior guard, Mackenzie Hess, contributed the largest total toward the cause, hitting 57 threes on the year. She says it's amazing to be able to take a part in something so special but also credits Arnold for getting them there.
"Coach Arnold is such a high-energy coach and everybody feeds off of that," Hess said. "He has so much confidence in everybody. He wants us all to shoot, he wants us all to play confidently, and just go out there and be ourselves and so I think that speaks volumes."
Columbia finished with a 26-4 record this year and 18-2 in conference. They won back-to-back AMC conference championships. Now on a 14-game win streak, they turn their sights to Concordia University in round one of the NAIA tournament Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Kentucky.