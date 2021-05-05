COLUMBIA- Watching the NCAA Selection show with his teammates in the men's locker room at the Club at Old Hawthorne, Rock Bridge graduate Ross Steelman felt mixed emotions. Expecting to receive an at-large team bid, disappointment was just setting in when the Tigers did not receive a coveted spot in the 2021 NCAA Regionals. But moments later Steelman earned a bid as an individual qualifier at the Noblesville, Indiana Regional, helping to salvage the day.
"So now I'm trying to represent the University in the best that I can individually," said Steelman. "Obviously it would have been ideal to make it as a team but I'm going to go out there and do the best I can to make the University, my teammates and myself proud."
Steelman, a redshirt sophomore from Columbia who starred at Rock Bridge High School, capped an impressive season with his second career college win at the Tiger Invitational at Old Hawthorne in April. He will be the number one seed among individual players at the Sagamore Golf Club in Noblesville May 17-19. Representing not only his team and school but also his hometown at the Regional is something Steelman takes pride in.
"Being able to play golf at Mizzou has been a dream of mine for a long time and being able to do so has just been fantastic."
Steelman has built momentum late in the season not only winning on his home course but setting the tournament record for a 54 hole score with a 16 under par at the Tiger Invitational on April 6th.
"Golf is a game of momentum and as long as you've got it you want to keep it and hold onto it as long as you can," said Steelman. "I'll just be doing everything I can to keep that momentum going and keep playing well."
As a team Mizzou was shocked to be left out of the 81 team field after ranking 56th in the nation according to Golfstat.com. Steelman will have to shake off the disappointment as he represents Mizzou as an individual in Noblesville in pursuit of a spot in the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ.
"I was really hoping that we were going to make it and somebody decided to leave us out and take some teams that were ranked below us," said Steelman. "I'm definitely wanting to play well and contend in the tournament and then hopefully make it to Grayhawk."