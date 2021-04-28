COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting the local Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run, and Jr. Home Run Derby competitions this Saturday, May 1.
The events will take place at 10 a.m. at American Legion Park in Columbia and are free to enter.
The competition will be divided by age group. The Home Run Derby will feature two age groups, under 12 and 12-14, while the Pitch, Hit, and Run will feature four age groups, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14.
Registration for both the Home Run Derby and the Pitch, Hit, and Run competitions are online.
Winners of the local competition will move on to the next round. The winner of the national competition will be invited to the MLB All-Star game at Coors Field in Denver.
All competitors are required to bring a copy of their birth certificate for proof of age.
If you have any questions about the event, call the Armory Sports Center at 573-817-5077.