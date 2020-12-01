COLUMBIA- High school wrestling returned with a quad meet hosted at Hickman High school on Tuesday evening. The meet featured local schools in Rock Bridge, Tolton Catholic, and Hickman as well as the Moberly Spartans.
The wrestling affair featured face-off match-ups between the various programs with both boys and girls wrestling. The meet also used the duel system where wrestlers accumulate points for their schools.
For the Tolton Trailblazers, the star is Brant Whitaker. The Boonville native won both of his matches with ease. Whitaker would maneuver and pick up Hickman's Adryan White before pinning him down against the mat. He is committed to North Carolina State and is a two-time Missouri state champion wrestler.
Rock Bridge would also have a wrestler with a clean slate on the night as Carter McCallister won both of his matches. He made a nice escape against Tolton's Justice Martin as he would slip out of a hold and quickly take control.
The match up of the evening was a heavyweight duel between Moberly's Andrew Huff and Hickman's Keyshawn Brown. The tussle went to double overtime and Andrew Huff would come out victorious for the Spartans. He would be another wrestler to go undefeated through the meet.
The home team Hickman Kewpies saw an impressive night from Emma Henley. She would win on the mat against the Bruin ladies. Also, the Kewpies won the night with the duels as they won each match up they had.