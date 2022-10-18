COLUMBIA - The Tigers are coming off a bye week as they prepare to take on Vanderbilt for the homecoming game this Saturday. The team used their bye week to reset and recharge for the upcoming game.
“This bye week was really good for us. Got some key players back that missed the last couple of weeks. I Thought our veterans did a really really good job taking care of their bodies,” said Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker.
After a tough start in the first half of the season, the bye week was also used for the team to get focused mentally.
“Nah.. the week off actually gave us an opportunity to recover, actually get our mind right. I see this as an advantage,” said Defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat.
During the bye week, the team went back and looked over film of previous games to see what was working for them and what was not.
“We always try to find room for improvement so we try to see things not working to try and improve on that because you don’t want to get too complacent or anything like that,” said Jeffcoat.
Vanderbilt is a team that looks to utilize two quarterbacks depending on the situation, something Coach Baker and the defense has been preparing for.
“We kind of have two different game plans, which we’ve done a good job practicing thus far, but both those quarterbacks, man are really good players,” said Coach Baker.
Overall, the bye week was beneficial for the health of the team as they prepare to be back at Faurot Field this Saturday.
“We’re ready to go play somebody again so excited about this week and excited about homecoming and looking forward to obviously to the fan base hopefully replicating what they brought to the table for the Georgia week,” said Coach Baker.