JEFFERSON CITY - The boy's basketball team at Jefferson City High School received more support than expected from their community after the pandemic took away fundraising opportunities.
2018 was the last time players and parents were able to work at the state track meet selling concessions. That is where funding comes from for travel gear, meals, banquets and senior gifts.
"Our school does a great job of providing resources for us," Phillips said. "It’s just those extra things that make the season a little bit different."
Last spring, a tornado forced a cancellation. This spring, it was the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic affects this season's team too, putting restrictions on fall basketball concessions like requiring prepackaged foods.
Without any opportunities left, Phillips said he knew he could rely on AFG Fundraising to organize an outreach to the community.
"They understand that the last thing that any coach wants to do is spend more time on raising money," Phillips said.
The community made sure he didn't have to.
"Our goal was about $3,000 and we have almost hit $7,000," Phillips said.
Senior Quinn Walker said the team is grateful.
"It's great to have support," Walker said.
He has seen donations come in from five states away.
"My cousin in California," Walker said. "My aunt and uncle in Michigan."
The team won't let the support go unnoticed.
"The best part about [AFG Fundraising] is, we go out and we do community service to give back for the money that is donated to the program," Phillips said.
Now, the team can focus on meeting goals on the court.
"We're trying to get rid of a drought," Walker said. "We're trying to have a winning season this year. It's been a long time since we've had a district championship."
Although 2020 has shown the things can change quickly, Walker said it is nice to see someone is rooting for them.
"Even if they don’t know if we’re going to have a season or be successful, to get that support still from the community is super important to us," Walker said.