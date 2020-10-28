COLUMBIA- After wins over LSU and Kentucky to improve to (2-2) on the season the confidence is building for the Missouri football team. Clutch defensive plays by senior safety Josh Bledsoe have helped lead the way. Bledsoe broke up a pass in the end zone to seal the win over LSU and followed that up two weeks later with a strip and fumble recovery to help secure Mizzou's first win over Kentucky since 2014.
"Just the amount of communication, the amount of different techniques that he has to have, the amount of times that he's placed in one on one situations usually against their fastest player, best player and knows that he's gonna be the person that they attack," said Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
"He's bought in to the system. He's bought in to what we're doing around here so it's like he helps everybody else around him get better," added wide receiver Jalon Knox, who has been a teammate of Bledsoe's for three seasons. "Whenver I see Bled on the field i know he's out there to work. I know he's out there to be seen, like, every time Bled steps on the field he gives 100 percent on the play."
The Tigers take on Florida on Saturday. The tenth-ranked Gators are the fourth nationally ranked opponent the Tigers have faced in their first five games. But the confidence they have gained in two straight wins makes for a different feel around the team.
"It's different when you're hoping for something and when you're expecting something," said redshirt senior linebacker Tre Williams, who attended Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
"Preparation is right so we're expecting these wins. Everything that we're doing at practice is showing up out there on the stage," added Williams. "We're expecting that everybody's buying in. It feels like a new breeze coming around here."
Missouri and Florida kick-off at 6:30 pm on Saturday in Gainesville.