COLUMBIA - The Mizzou football team dropped to 1-1 last weekend after a bad loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. The Tigers failed to score a touchdown until the final moments of the 4th quarter, and it came in the form of a run from running back Cody Schrader.
The Tiger offense was held to only 222 yards throughout the game, and turned the ball over 4 times.
Starting quarter back Brady Cook went 15/27 for 128 yards over the air, and threw two interceptions. Backup Jack Abraham threw two picks as well.
"I think we got beat in all facets, I didn't play well enough," Cook said. "the whole offense struggled to get in rhythm and we got our butts beat."
"I need to have better footwork in the pocket, my drops are way too rushed, need to be more accurate," Cook said. "Just need to make plays downfield, and connect with my star receivers and give them a chance to make plays."
One of those star receivers is highly-touted freshman Luther Burden III. Burden only had one reception for three yards in the game.
"I'm looking forward to the next game," Burden III said. "We all put that game passed us, not many words you can say from the last game so we're just looking forward."
Burden admitted to being frustrated during the game on Saturday after some near misses on deep passes, but he's looking forward not backwards.
"There's definitely a level of frustration like right after the play, but that's football not everything's going to go as you want it," Burden III said. "If I don't get it this play then next play, that's my mindset."
Burden added that he learned several things in his first ever college road game.
"We can't start slow, we started real slow, we didn't put any points up, that's what we have to do better at." Burden III said.
Although the loss to K-State was tough, the Tiger offense isn't giving anything up yet.
"We can't overreact to this in some ways, we can't let this be our end all be all, end of the world, end of the season," Cook said. "Let's watch the tape, lets correct it, and build some momentum against Abilene Christian."
The Mizzou Tigers face the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday morning at 11 at Faurot Field.