COLUMBIA- Smiling broadly just moment after finishing his first practice as Missouri's starting quarterback, Brady Cook thought back on the journey from being a Mizzou fan to being Mizzou's starting QB.

"I can clearly remember being in the stands as a young kid watching games," said Cook on Wednesday, recalling that Chase Daniel was his favorite player.  "It kinda seemed surreal to think that I could do that one day."

"I really am just kinda feeling like I'm living in a dream."

Cook is set to start Mizzou's season opener against Louisiana Tech on September 1st.  Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the job is Cook's as long as he continues to show the consistency he's displayed so far in Fall Camp.

"I told him last night, it was my job to get him to start it.  And I've done that, he's earned it," said Drinkwitz.  "It's up to him to finish."

Drinkwitz added that a strong performance by Cook in a scrimmage on Sunday solidified his decision that Cook should take the mantle as QB-1.

"Brady had a really good day on Sunday in that live scrimmage," said Drinkwitz.  "Taking hits, making plays with his feet, leading the offense on scoring drives, and I thought he came back the next day and just had another good day, stack some good days together."

Now that the dream is a reality Cook plans to keep doing what got him here while enjoying the experience of starting for his home-state school.

"I think just continue to build the offense as a whole," said Cook.  "Lead this offense and make sure we're ready to go Week 1."

"I'm in a position right now that I used to dream of, and I've really worked my whole football career for this moment."

