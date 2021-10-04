Columbia native J'den Cox added another line to his impressive resume on Monday by winning a bronze medal at the Wrestling World Championships in Oslo, Norway. Cox defeated Andrii Vlasov of the Ukraine by technical fall, 11-0, to secure the victory at 92 kilograms.
J'Den Cox techs Andrii Vlasov 11-0 to win bronze! 🥉🇺🇸@wrestling #UWW #WrestleOslo pic.twitter.com/PzK456E8iv— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) October 4, 2021
It was a satisfying victory for Cox after suffering a loss in the semi-finals to Kamran Ghasempour of Iran. In an interview with FloWrestling.com Cox said he was "very proud" of taking bronze after winning gold at the World Championships in 2018 and 2019.
Cox was a 4-time State Champion at Hickman High School before winning three National Championships at Mizzou.