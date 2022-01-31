Former Mizzou and Rock Bridge star Sophie Cunningham has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, a source confirmed on Monday afternoon. Cunningham also confirmed the news on Twitter after Rachel Galligan of the Just Women's Sports newsletter first reported that she would remain in Phoenix.
Sophie Cunningham is expected to re-sign with the Phoenix Mercury her agent informed @justwsports— Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 31, 2022
Cunningham has played for the Mercury since she was drafted by Phoenix in April of 2019. She has averaged 4.5 points per game in three seasons with the Mercury and was a key piece to Phoenix's run to the WNBA Finals in 2021.
did you guys really think you could get rid of me that easily? 😏 keepin’ the sass in Phoenix, let’s get it!!! pic.twitter.com/P6HM9CpWPg— Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) January 31, 2022
Cunningham averaged a career-best 5.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game last season and started 2 games during the playoffs.
Cunningham's WNBA success comes after a storied career in her hometown of Columbia. She won four straight State Championships at Rock Bridge and became the school's first McDonald's All-American. At Mizzou she set the single-game scoring record with 43 points against Wake Forest in just her third college game. Cunningham went on to become the program's all-time leading scorer as well and led the Tigers to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.