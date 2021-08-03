COLUMBIA − After winning the Central Region Championship last week the Daniel Boone U13 softball All-Stars are off to the Little League World Series next week in Greenville, NC. The local stars will compete against teams from four other states when pool play begins next Wednesday.
"They're Central Region Champions so they'll actually represent Team Missouri," said head coach Nick Britton. "And it's just huge for them to be able to go into it and understand that it's bigger than just them."
The DBLL U13 All-Stars are the first Columbia team to make the softball World Series in city history. A baseball team from Columbia made it to the Little League World Series in 2006.
Competing against the best teams in the country while representing their home state is a dream come true for the players.
"It really is as good as it gets," said catcher and shortstop Gracie Britton. "We're part of this big opportunity, for everybody to watch it on ESPN and to just be at the Little League World Series is just amazing."
Pitcher Kennedy Watson was in the circle for the final out of Columbia's Regional Championship win. She credits team unity for the group's dream season.
"We've just gotten close to each other," said Watson. "And when we're comfortable with each other we play our best."
"It's really exciting to be there (at the World Series) and play these teams that are really good."
The team will hold a fundraiser on Saturday at 6 pm at Daniel Boone Little League in Columbia to help pay for their trip to Greenville, NC.
"Little League picks up a lot of the responsibilities for the girls but we're looking to fund raise to help the families afford to go."
"We're looking at community support any way you can whether it be donations to Daniel Boone, in-kind gifts, whatever that might be."
Ultimately, the experience for the players will be unforgettable.
"It's really cool," said Coach Britton. "It's pretty cool to represent not only Columbia but Daniel Boone and the state of Missouri."
"These girls are going to remember this for the rest of their life."