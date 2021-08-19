COLUMBIA - After a 3rd place finish at the Little League World Series, the Daniel Boone Little League All-Stars came home to a warm reception on Thursday.
Over 100 people welcomed them back to Columbia at the Daniel Boone Little League complex. The group included members of the Mizzou softball team, who led the MIZ-ZOU chant that the girls did after each of their World Series wins, just like the Tigers did in last year's NCAA tournament. Members of the state-champion Rock Bridge softball team were also there to welcome them.
"The community has supported us all along," said head coach Nick Britton. "The amount of people that have supported this team is endless."
Britton credited strong community support during DBLL's run at the Little League World Series for inspiring the girls.
"You just can't thank people enough for doing what you've done, big to small. You know these girls really appreciated it and we couldn't have done it without them."