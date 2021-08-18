GREENVILLE - Daniel Boone Little League bounced back from a semifinal defeat to Oklahoma and took third place with a win over Texas in the Little League Softball World Series.
Great finish by @danielboonell to win the consolation game and take 3rd place at the #LLWS pic.twitter.com/bqGVsaatt0— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 18, 2021
The team from Missouri cruised comfortably to a 10-1 victory over Texas. Their offense was propelled by Kennedy Watson who went 2/2 at the plate with 2 RBI's and a walk.
Hayden Bush, Gracie Britton, Afton Regan and Sydney Palmer all added RBI's for Daniel Boone.
Bush also tossed six innings of four hit ball, only giving up one unearned run in the win for Daniel Boone.
The team jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back adding four runs in the third and another run in the fourth. Texas scored its only run in the fourth inning.
The championship game of the Little League Softball World Series between Oklahoma and Virginia is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday and will be televised on ESPN.