Missouri and Kansas will meet in men's basketball on Saturday December 10th this season as revealed by KU's non-conference schedule release on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Jayhawks and Tigers will play for a second straight season after the series resumed in 2021 following a nine year hiatus. Kansas thumped Missouri in Lawrence last December, 102-65.
The game's tip-off time and television information will be announced at a later date. This season's game will be the first between the long-time border rivals in Columbia since a 74-71 win by then-4th ranked Mizzou over number 8 Kansas on February 5, 2012. KU has won two straight match-ups over MU, including last year's game and the return match-up in Lawrence in 2012.
Mizzou has not yet announced any game dates or times for the 2022-23 season other than their January 28th match-up with Iowa State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, which will be played at Mizzou Arena.