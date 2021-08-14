The Daniel Boone Little League U13 All-Stars shut out New York 2-0 on Saturday morning, wrapping up pool play at the Little League Softball World Series with a 3-1 record. The win clinched a spot in the elimination round for the CoMo All-Stars.
Pitcher Kennedy Watson threw 3 innings of no-hit softball and helped DBLL out of several jams in the late innings to secure the win. Watson ended up with 5 strikeouts pitching all 6 innings and earning the complete game shut-out.
Watson also scored what proved to be the game-winning run on a double by Kaitlyn Romanetto in the 2nd inning. Brooklyn Center added an insurance run in the 3rd with a RBI single that drove in Gracie Britton.
Watson carried things the rest of the way, including inducing the game-ending pop out to 2nd base with the tying runs in scoring position in the 6th inning. DBLL advances to the elimination round and will play in the quarterfinals on Monday in Greenville, NC.