SUNRISE-- In what had been a week with a sour taste in the mouths of Missouri Basketball following a 28-point defeat to Kansas last Saturday, the Tigers were due for a sweet ending, and that's what happened at the Orange Bowl Classic.
Missouri (10-1) shocked UCF 68-66 on DeAndre Gholston's buzzer-beating three-pointer from just across half-court to clinch the win. The Tigers had led for the majority of the second half before the Knights took a 66-65 lead with under a minute remaining after a three-pointer from Taylor Hendricks.
"He [Ghloston] carried us on in the second half with some unbelievable baskets, but more so that last-second shot," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said. "I credit our defensive stop, our rebound by guard, which we said we needed to do, and D'Moi's unselfishness to find DeAndre Gholston for the game-winning shot."
Nick Honor scored a team-high 17 points for the Tigers and was named the game's most valuable player after he hit five three-pointers in the first half. D'Moi Hodge, who assisted Gholston's game-winner, had 15 points of his own, while Kobe Brown scored nine points and pulled down five rebounds.
“D’Moi had a great push off the rebound," Gholston said on his game-winner. "And I saw two UCF players trying to go double and trap them. So I tried to lag behind a little bit as we teach in our program. And I just believe.”
"I give credit to Phil Pressey, he we spent a lot of time working on shots and also gotta credit my assistant coach Coach CY Young," Honor said on his breakout game. "He spent a lot of time in the gym, but he's been helping me with my balance and just getting those reps up. So he always told me that eventually, it'll be one game where I hit about more than two to help us. So I just credit to them and just the work that I put into."
The Tigers fell behind 10-0 in the game's early stages before Honor led the rally on what was a 26-8 run into the under-eight-minute timeout in the first half to lead by as much as six. Missouri would lead by as much as 14 points with 13 minutes remaining, before UCF's comeback.
Ithiel Horton led the Knights in scoring with 19 points, including six three-pointers. CJ Kelly had 16 more points for UCF, Darius Johnson scored 12 points, and Tayl Hendricks added 11 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with under a minute remaining.
As a team, Missouri shot 50 percent from the floor and an impressive 52 percent from beyond the arc on 13 of 25 shooting. The Tigers' defense was able to force eight steals and blocked three shots.
"It's about my third or fourth buzzer beater in college," Gholston said. "Not a new feeling but with this team and the work we put in and the belief that our staff has in us as players. We needed this one, so probably my most important one."
The Tigers will look to add to their new winning streak with another neutral site game, this one against Illinois in St. Louis on Thursday night.